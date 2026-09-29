Fatal crash on Cabana Road West

Collision on Cabana Road West on Sept. 28, 2026. (Source: Austin Kerr)

A serious crash early Monday afternoon leaves one adult man dead and others with minor injuries.

Windsor police responded to the collision at the intersection of Cabana Road West and Rankin Avenue at around 1:30 p.m.

Once officers arrived, they located a sedan with significant front-end damage and a pickup truck that had overturned onto its side.

The driver of the sedan was transported to hospital in critical condition and later died.

The occupants of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Police closed both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Cabana Road West between Rankin Avenue and Charlevoix Avenue.

The extent of the injuries is not yet known.

Collision on Cabana Road West Collision on Cabana Road West on Sept. 28, 2026. (Source: Austin Kerr)