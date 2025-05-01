There's been a fatal motor vehicle crash in Chatham-Kent.

Chatham-Kent Police say around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday in Thamesville a vehicle hit a pedestrian on Longwoods Road between Deep Drop Road and Huff Side Road.

Investigators say an 86-year-old Thamesville man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 20-year-old Thamesville woman driving the vehicle was not hurt.

The police Traffic Management Unit had the area closed overnight as officers investigated.

The roadway has since reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Constable Jeff Rehill at 519-355-1092.