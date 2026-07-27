Fatal crash in Chatham-Kent under investigation

The Chatham-Kent police crest is seen on a uniform in Chatham, Ont.

One dead, one injured -- the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash in Chatham-Kent.

Police say the crash happened early Sunday morning on Queen’s Line between Bloomfield Road and Dillon Road.

Investigators say the drivers -- a 46-year-old Tilbury man and a 57-year-old Chatham man -- were sent to hospital with injuries.

Police say the Chatham was airlifted to London Health Sciences Centre, where he later died.

Investigators had the road closed for several hours but reopened it earlier this morning.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is being asked to contact police.