A fatal crash in Chatham-Kent is under investigation.

According to Chatham-Kent police, officers were called to a single motor vehicle collision Saturday morning on Wheatley Road south of Campbell Road and say a 65-year-old man from Leamington was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the man was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

The police service says due to the severity of the injuries, the Traffic Management Unit was called in to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.