TORONTO - Excited anticipation turned into disappointment for Toronto Blue Jays fans as the team failed to clinch the World Series in Game 6, but they're not giving up hope.

The Los Angeles Dodgers forced the decisive Game 7 with a 3-1 win over the Blue Jays on Friday, muting the festivities at Rogers Centre where fans had anticipated a momentous night. The Jays were leading the series 3-2 and looking to hoist the Commissioner's Trophy for the first time in more than 30 years.

The Jays had runners in scoring position in the ninth inning but Andres Gimenez flew out and Addison Barger hit a ball that got stuck under the outfield wall and he was doubled off at second base to end the game.

"I feel terrible. It's a heartbreaker," said Mike Franklin, who was among fans hoping to celebrate the Jays' win in the streets of Toronto along with Halloween revellers.

"Tomorrow is the night. That's it," he said as crowds dispersed from the public watch party in Nathan Phillips Square.

Outside Rogers Centre, fans were dejected but insisted that the Blue Jays can still come back to win it all on Saturday night.

"We are devastated, but you know there's always hope with Game 7, so we're going to come back tomorrow," said Elise Goodhoofd, who wore a blue jay bird costume.

She said the costume had been sitting in storage for nine years -- ever since the Jays made it to the American League Championship Series in 2016 -- and she finally dusted it off for the World Series.

Jordan Hagen said he found the end of the game "a little confusing" when fans inside the ballpark thought the score had been tied but the ball was stuck in the outfield wall. Still, he said it was an "exceptional game" and he expects the Jays to win in Game 7.

"Jays have a good chance ... they should use everything they have in the bullpen," he said.

Mark Chinchilla, another costumed fan who was playing the saxophone at Nathan Phillips Square in an effort to boost the mood, also remained confident about the Jays' prospects.

"I will be here again tomorrow," he said. "I think we can get Game 7."

Watch parties will continue for Game 7 in Toronto and other cities as millions of fans across the country cheer for the Blue Jays.

The City of Toronto has said that it's working closely with the Rogers Centre, Toronto police, transit agencies and others to prepare for "all possible scenarios" as the World Series comes to an end.

Toronto police said they've had "extensive planning" since the Jays secured their spot in the series and fans can expect to see a "significant and visible" police presence both inside and outside Rogers Centre.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Transit Commission increased service on the two main subway lines and on downtown streetcar routes for Games 6 and 7. Planned subway closures over the weekend have been postponed to a later date, it said.

Last week, the Jays' clinching Game 7 win in the American League Championship Series against the Seattle Mariners saw thousands of jubilant fans take over Toronto's streets to the sound of chants and car horns to celebrate the team’s first World Series berth since 1993.

Game 7 will be played Saturday night in Toronto.