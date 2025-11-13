Four people have been displaced, and a family pet has died following an early morning fire near Harrow.

Essex fire crews responded to the 4000-block of Smith Road between the 4th and 5th Concessions just after 1:30 a.m. for a working fire.

Chief Jason Pillon says the fire started in a detached garage, then spread to the house and a car in the driveway.

He says all sustained major damage, causing roughly $750,000 in damages.

Pillon says the family safely evacuated and there were no injuries to firefighters.

20 firefighters from stations two and three responded.

The cause has been listed as undetermined.