Family of woman trapped under vehicle in Sherwood Mall crash issues statement

The family of the woman who was trapped under the vehicle in the Sherwood Mall crash last month has issued a statement.

The statement reads:

Barbara Lauckner, 82, of London, was trapped underneath the vehicle during the GoodLife Fitness Club crash, leaving her with critical injuries.

Her family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all the first responders, the gym members who jumped in to assist with the rescue, and the hospital staff who have cared for Barbara during this tragedy. We are deeply grateful for everything you have done.

Our thoughts are also with the other gym members who were injured and those who witnessed the crash.

The incident saw seven people injured total on June 12. A 59-year-old London woman was later charged with six counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

CTV News has reached out to London police for any potential updates.