The family of an Ontario father of three killed last month by an alleged dangerous driver, who was already facing charges in a collision involving the premier, is meeting today with Doug Ford.

Andrew Cristillo, 35, was killed Aug. 3 in a head-on crash in Whitchurch-Stouffville that also left his wife and their three young daughters injured.

The 18-year-old man charged in that crash is also the same person charged after a car hit an Ontario Provincial Police vehicle Ford was travelling in on Highway 401 in January.

The family has launched a petition calling for Andrew's Law, which they hope would strengthen dangerous driving penalties, including revoking an accused person's licence until they go to trial, and enacting lifetime driving bans for people convicted of extreme dangerous driving.

Ford was asked at a news conference last month if he would support strengthening penalties and said he agrees "absolutely."

The transportation minister and solicitor general are also set to attend Friday's meeting.