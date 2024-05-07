The family of a Windsor woman who died suddenly following a routine surgical procedure is raising money to start a scholarship in her name.

Hannah Pare passed away Thursday, May 2, due to a complication following routine surgery in Toronto to treat audible tinnitus, a hearing condition.

She had been declared brain dead as a result of the unexpected complication.

The family has launched a GoFundMe page to raise money to start a nursing scholarship in her name at the University of Windsor.

The 22-year-old graduate of Kennedy Collegiate and the University of Windsor had been working as a neurology nurse on the 8th floor of the Ouellette Campus of Windsor Regional Hospital.

Her sister Grace Pare says her sister went to the University of Windsor on a full scholarship for nursing.

"It will be a lifetime award that, every year, a student will get. I just know it would make my sister so happy to know that she could help another student chase the same dreams that she had," she says.

The goal was to raise $25,000, but that has been surpassed, so the family now hopes to raise as much money as possible to allow the scholarship to help students for years to come.

Grace Pare says her sister wanted to be a nurse since she was 10-years-old.

"She was always caring, she just wanted to take care of everybody possible. We had a lot of elderly grandparents growing up, a lot of sick grandparents, and my sister wanted to do anything possible to help them," she says.

"I hope she is remembered as the kind and caring person that she was, someone everyone could turn to no matter what, and also someone who inspired everyone around her to be a better person," says Pare.

Hannah Pare donated all of her organs, and the family says the decision saved seven lives as a result.

Click here to find a link to the GoFundMe page.

