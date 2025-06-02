Essex County OPP officers are warning the public about reports of counterfeit $100 bills circulating in Leamington.

Police say the fake money can be convincing, but lack key security features.

How to Detect a Fake $100 Bill:

Feel the Texture – Genuine bills have raised ink on the large number and portrait’s shoulders. Fakes often feel too smooth.

Check the Transparent Window – The see-through polymer window should have clear holograms. Fakes may have missing or damaged security features.

Look for Color Changes – Tilt the bill. The holograms and metallic ink should shift in color and shine.

Examine the Security Ribbon – Small numbers inside the vertical security strip should match the bill’s value and shift when tilted.

Verify the Serial Number – Counterfeit bills may repeat or use invalid serial numbers. Compare multiple bills if unsure.

What to Do If You Receive a Suspected Counterfeit Bill:

Do not return it to the passer. Politely refuse and request another form of payment.

Note suspect details (description, vehicle, behavior).

Report it to police immediately.

If you receive a counterfeit bill or have any information, contact your local police service or submit an anonymous tip through Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.

For more information visit the Bank of Canada’s website on counterfeit prevention.