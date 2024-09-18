TORONTO - Faith leaders are calling on Ontario Premier Doug Ford to reverse course on his decision to close 10 supervised consumption sites across the province.

A number of religious organizations came to Queen's Park on Tuesday and said they were hopeful they could reach Ford's "humanity."



Last month, Health Minister Sylvia Jones outlined a fundamental shift in the province's approach to the overdose crisis, largely driven by opioids such as fentanyl.



Ontario will shutter the 10 sites because they're too close to schools and daycares, and the government will prohibit any new ones from opening as it moves to an abstinence-based treatment model.



Health workers, advocates and users of the sites have warned of a spike in deaths when the sites close, which is slated for March 31, 2025.



Until then, the faith leaders say they plan to pressure Ford for change.

