Tecumseh is implementing a number of rules for the town's arena and recreation complex to deal with ongoing issues.

Town staff presented a report to council this week, recommending the Tecumseh Arena and Recreation Complex Facility Use Rules.

Director of Community & Recreation Services Beth Gignac told council, concerns have been raised over the last several years by staff, user groups and patrons regarding inappropriate behaviour happening within the arena complex.

She says issues include unsupervised children and youth throughout the facility, disrespect towards town staff and community volunteers, as well as congestion in the hallways, appropriate supervision in dressing rooms resulting in vandalism and warm-up activities taking place in areas that compromise safety.

Gignac says user groups were consulted with the new facility use rules.

"The implementation of this program will involve installation of facility-use signage in the arena, identification of the appropriate warm-up areas," says Gignac. "We'll distribute a quick two-page summary for quick reference to all the user groups. Training will be provided to our facility attendants as are staff on these new procedures."

She says the use of balls, pucks or other types of equipment is prohibited indoors.

"An alignment with the Ontario Hockey Federation music policy requiring music played in dressing rooms to be respectful, clean and at a reasonable volume," she says.

Gignac says the town has already installed panic buttons in the arena for staff and says employees have been advised, if problems escalate, to contact the OPP.

"The OPP can be brought in to help with any de-escalation protocols that may be required," says Gignac. "One of the things that we're aware of is that there is unauthorized alcohol consumption that does happen in the area. We're not going to be able to check everyone's Yetis, but we do know that alcohol consumption can in fact cause some of these behavioural problems."

The town says the rules aim to improve supervision of youth, restrict access to non-permitted areas, regulate warm-up activities, and ensure respectful conduct, including music volume and content.

The town hopes the rules set expectations to protect both the complex and its users, aligning with town policies.

The rules will be posted on the town's website, and there will also be signage installed at the complex.

Staff will also receive training, and user groups will receive summary sheets of the rules.

The town says the rules will also apply to the Maidstone Recreation Centre and St. Clair Beach Community Centre.