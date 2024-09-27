The University of Windsor and the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board have signed a joint use agreement to allow for the sharing of athletic and recreational facilities.

The agreement will allow the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board to utilize the University of Windsor's Toldo Lancer Centre and Stadium during regular school hours.

The university will be able to use Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board facilities during after-school hours for university programming.

WECDSB Director of Education Emelda Byrne says it's a mutual benefit for the university's students and the school board's students.

"Our elementary students compete in volleyball games and basketball games; they do that at their own school level and gyms in our system. Then they also do a championship round, and they get to come to the Toldo Centre and use the gym and the multipurpose rooms here. For some of the students who've never been to the Toldo Centre, it's almost like coming to the Olympics,' she says.

Byrne says there is a benefit for the university.

"They get to use our facility if they're having convocation in the spring. They can use our facilities, like Assumption or Holy Names, in the gyms to do continued practice, or our fields in order to have that practice continue during convocation times," she says.

Byrne says they have shared some spaces in the past.

"We do have our elementary track and field here every June, so that continues. It's just formalizing when they are having convocation and their gym space is utilized for a whole week. Where can they go? We said that we can help you with that if you help us," she says. "So that mutual benefit is for both students."

The $73 million Toldo Lancer Centre at 2555 College Ave. features a triple gymnasium with seating for 2,000 spectators; an eight-lane, 25-meter pool; a recreational walking/running track; a fitness centre; and multi-purpose rooms.