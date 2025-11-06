The Federal Aviation Administration is expected to list where it plans to scale back flights by 10% starting Friday.

The agency says it will release details Thursday.

It says flights are being reduced to maintain safety during the government shutdown.

Air traffic controllers have been working unpaid since Oct. 1.

And many are working mandatory overtime.

Officials warn there could be chaos next week if controllers miss a second full paycheck.

Staffing-related flight delays had been largely isolated and temporary throughout October.

But the past weekend brought some of the worst staffing issues since the start of the shutdown.