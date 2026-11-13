FAA issues ‘ground stop’ for all flights across the U.S. due to safety issue. Live updates here.

Planes can be seen on the tarmac at Boston Logan International Airport, in Boston, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026.

Planes can be seen on the tarmac at Boston Logan International Airport, in Boston, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026.

All flights in the United States are grounded due to “extraordinary circumstances,” the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced Friday.

The FAA issued the ground stop after a “communication issue” impacting all U.S. Air Route Traffic Control Centers," U.S. Transport Secretary Sean Duffy said in a social media post.

This is the first nationwide ground stop since January 2023 when a key FAA computer system malfunctioned. Before that the last time had been after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

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