Apple has its first box-office hit.

According to studio estimates Sunday, "F1 The Movie" debuted with $55.6 million in North American theaters and $144 million globally over the weekend, handing the tech company easily its biggest opening yet.

"F1'' was Apple's first foray into summer blockbuster territory.

Universal's "M3gan 2.0" had been expected to pose a greater challenge to "F1."

Instead, the robot doll sequel collected a modest $10.2 million in 3,112 theaters.

"How to Train Your Dragon," the box-office leader of the last two weekends, slid to second place with $19.4 million