Extremely hot and humid temperatures are expected this week.

Several days of unseasonably hot afternoons and muggy overnights can be expected, with the potential for this week's heat wave to break records.

The hottest days will be Tuesday through Thursday, as daytime high temperatures climb into the lower to mid-30's, with humidex values in the low to mid-40's.

The only potential relief from this predicted heat will come from scattered thunderstorms, however the chance for rain remains low.

Doug Gillham, meteorologist with The Weather Network, says this heat exceeds anything the region experienced last year.

"Last summer we didn't even reach 32 degrees, and we're going to do that most likely everyday this week with high temperatures climbing through the lower 30's, and most days should hit the mid-30's, and we will likely break a few daily temperatures records this week. And it's not just the heat, it's the humidity."



He says if it does rain and thunderstorm, relief will be temporary.



"Any rain is going to enhance the amount of moisture in the air, although it will knock down the temperatures, but then when the sun comes back out - whether that's later in the afternoon, or the next day - then you have any wetness from the rain evaporating, which will then make it feel all the more oppressive. So, any relief from the thunderstorms will be very temporary."



Gillham says we will see very warm temperatures next week as well.



"It's going to be very muggy right through the weekend, then some temporary relief early next week, at the first half of next week, still warm just not extremely hot. But it does look like the heat's going to start to build again as we head into the Canada Day weekend. It does at this point - preliminary look - is that we will be hot for the long weekend."

He says these expected temperatures are dangerous for any physical activity outdoors.

He adds that these temperatures are well above normal as the average for this time of year is usually around 26 degrees.