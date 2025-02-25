The 2024-2025 winter season has been "extremely challenging" when it comes to potholes, according to the City of Windsor's acting public works manager.

Phong Nguy, acting public works manager for the City of Windsor, says they've had unusually warm weather followed by a deep freeze in multiple sessions, which has put a lot of stress and upheaval, and with that, you are certainly seeing the extreme movement of frost heaving in our road network.

Ward 10 Councillor Jim Morrison asked for the update during Monday's council meeting.

Nguy says they are monitoring the various roads.

"It's not only unique to our municipality, but it's also in the surrounding municipalities in Essex County experiencing the same phenomenon. So it's definitely an issue throughout the area," he says.

Nguy says anything that is substantial, they will deal with it.

"Anything that causes an emergency, we will deal with immediately. However, this is winter; we will monitor until the spring. If the roads subside, we would not take any further action. However, if it does need any further action, we will take it at that time," he says.

Pothole problems in Windsor can be reported to the city by calling 311.