‘Extreme weather event’ impacts Cineplex Devonshire

Sunday’s rainfall has impacted Devonshire Mall’s movie theatre.

Cineplex says the theatre will be open on Monday, but access will only be available through the main doors.

According to Cineplex, the mall access gate is closed, and the Xscape gaming area is also closed as a precautionary measure.

Cineplex says the precautionary measures are in place due to an extreme weather event.

A video on social media posted Sunday night shows water pooling in the lobby and concession area of the movie theatre.