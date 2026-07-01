Extreme heat wave in Ontario continues for Canada Day

People enjoy the weather by the waterfront on a hot day at Sugar Beach park in Toronto, on Sunday, May 17, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan

Canada Day revellers across much of Ontario will be partying in the heat today as high temperatures continue to make the province sizzle.

Orange heat warnings are blanketing Environment Canada’s weather map, stretching from Windsor to Toronto to Ottawa.

The weather agency says those southern areas can expect temperatures of up to 37 C.

There are also heat warnings in place for northern Ontario, where places like Sault Ste. Marie, Timmins and Thunder Bay could see temperatures of up to 33 C, with humidex values near 40.

Environment Canada says the hot and humid conditions across the province could last through the weekend.

Health experts say those planning to celebrate Canada Day should limit their alcohol consumption as alcohol increases dehydration and raises the risk of heat-related illness like heatstroke.