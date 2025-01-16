Windsor-Essex can expect some extreme cold weather next week.

Environment Canada is currently forecasting daytime highs between minus 6 and minus 15 degrees Celsius from Sunday to Wednesday.

Meteorologist Trudy Kidd says with the wind chill factored in, it will feel much colder.

She says they're currently seeing wind chill values reaching nearly minus 30 degrees Celsius.

Kidd says a low pressure system is moving into the region from the north.

"It's going to bring a cold front that moves in on Saturday and so we're going to see those temperatures really plunge as arctic air comes in right behind that cold front and it's going to stick around for a while," says Kidd. "So definitely want to be prepared for those cold temperatures to come."

She says last Winter, Windsor-Essex had days at -11 and -11.7.

"Last time we saw something quite this cold was 2019," she says. "Because this time of year, we usually see normal highs like -1 and typical low for this time of year is -8 and looking at our daytime highs, those are lower than our overnight lows. So that's pretty wild."

Kidd says Environment Canada will issue an Extreme Cold Warning for the Windsor area when cold temperatures or wind chill values are minus 30 or colder.

"Right now that looks like it's going to be pretty close," says Kidd. "I'm seeing wind chill values reaching nearly -30, so I wouldn't be surprised if we end up getting an extreme cold warning from Environment Canada but even if we don't, it's going to be cold."

She says she doesn't expect any temperature records to be broken.

Kidd says the record for January 19th is -20.9 and January 21st, the current record sits at -17 set in 1984.