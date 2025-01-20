Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for the region.

Extreme cold conditions are expected late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Extreme cold conditions may persist through Wednesday for some areas as well.

Wind chill values are expected to be near minus 30.

Environment Canada states to watch for cold related symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

Residents are encouraged to dress warmly, and to dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm.