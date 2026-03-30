Two people have been arrested as part of an extortion and fraud case in Windsor.

Police say on March 12th, the supervisor of a cellphone business came forward with an allegation of a $24,000 fraud and an investigation revealed that in January, a man went to the company in the 7600-block of Tecumseh Road East.

The suspect pressed a sharp object against an employee's back and threatened harm to him and his and family if demands were not met, while also disclosing personal information that caused the worker to fear for his personal safety.

Police say there were 8 separate incidents since then, and the suspect along with a second man attended the store and coerced the employee into giving 12 new iPhones through threats and intimidation.

Two 36-year old men have been arrested and are charged with 8 counts of fraud under $5,000 and extortion.