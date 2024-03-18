Disappointment in Tecumseh after vandalism at a practice baseball diamond and grass field at Lacasse Park.

Beth Gignac, the town's director of community and recreation services says it appears a vehicle entered the diamond during the day on Sunday, March 17 and was doing 'donuts.'



She says the vandalism caused extensive damage to the clay infield and the grass area.

"Someone was in the infield, the practice infield and the grassy area that's immediately adjacent to that which is easily accessible off of the main entry way into the park and someone was in there with their vehicle and looked like they were doing donuts and managed to do quite a bit of damage both to the clay practice infield and to the grassy area adjacent," she says.



Gignac says police have been notified.



"Someone was in there with obviously a vehicle of some size and was in there for not a short period of time and unfortunately we don't have the capacity to be monitoring our parks with staff 24-7, 365," says Gignac.



She says the town has assess the damage.



"It's somewhere between five to 10-thousand dollars in damage but I have to say that we actually have a redesign of the entry way into that park in that specific area underway and we'll be in the park probably by the end of April, early May to undertake a redesign of that area which will prevent any other future type of damage," she says.



Gignac is crediting neighbours in the area for capturing photos and images of the incident.



She says the images have been given to police.



Mayor Gary McNamara posted on X Monday morning about the incident saying, "We have just finished investing 4 million plus dollars of tax payers money in restoring that iconic baseball stadium and field! This is beyond pathetic!"



Tecumseh Thunder Baseball Club also made a post with some photos and asked the public if they see or hear anything to report it.