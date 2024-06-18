Windsor-Essex, and much of eastern Canada and the United States, is into Day 2 of a significant heat wave that's expected to last into this coming weekend.

Across Ontario temperatures are forecast to be as high as 35°C, with Windsor looking at 34°C as the high on Tuesday, and with the humidity it will make it feel as hot as 45 in certain areas.



Environment Canada issued heat warnings starting Monday from Windsor into Quebec, and into some central and northern areas of Ontario.



Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips says this is a gigantic high pressure heatdome that is covering a large area for days on end.



"It's like putting Rogers Centre over an eastern half of North America. And the air is just stale, it's stagnant, and it just gets hotter and hotter. That's why this is a particularly dangerous episode, because it's long lasting. It's going on for four, or five, or six days in some cases," he said.



Phillip says the local area saw four days over 30°C in May, and one in June, but the difference is this current event is day after day with no real relief and significant humidity.



"I mean this is like a jungle, not like a desert. And so the humidex values that we see in the Windsor area are going to be into the mid-40s, maybe 42 or 43, and we're going to see day time highs of 34. I mean that's clearly about eight or nine degrees warmer than it should be for this time of the year."



In certain areas there will be a bit of a reprieve at night, but Windsor-Essex won't be seeing that with night time lows hovering around 23°C to 24°C until the weekend.



Phillips says prolonged heat like this can be serious and dangerous for people, so it's important to try and stay out of the sun and hydrate as much as you can.



"In Windsor for example you go down to Ouellette Avenue and these temperatures I'm talking about 34s during the day and 23s at night, these are temperatures in the shade. That's how we measure temperatures, so when you get in the sun you can add another seven, eight or nine degrees to it and the stress on the body is even more amplified," he stated.



As of Monday evening, EC is forecasting that the temperature should fall below 30°C on Sunday, June 23, but just barely as they're calling for it to be 29°C.

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit issued its own extended heat warning on Monday, which is in effect until further notice.

- with files from AM800's The Shift