The Windsor Express are returning to the hardwood in December.

The team has released its schedule for the upcoming Basketball Super League season.

The Express kick off the season at home, at the WFCU Centre on Sunday, December 28, against the Kitchener-Waterloo Titans.

Windsor will play 14 home games and 12 road games this season.

The Express wrap up the regular season on home court on Sunday, March 29, against the Lake Erie Jackals.

Windsor made it to the league championship last season but lost in the fifth and deciding game to the Sudbury Five.

The upcoming season marks the franchise’s 13th year of professional basketball in Windsor-Essex.