One person has been taken to hospital following a garage fire in Chatham-Kent.
A fire and explosions were reported on Williams Street in Merlin, southeast of Tilbury, just before 9 a.m.
Police say a man suffered serious injuries and has been airlifted to a burn unit.
Fire investigators are currently on the scene and the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified.
Emergency crews are responding to a fire and explosions in Merlin. Please avoid Merlin Road at William Street as emergency crews assess the situation.— Chatham-Kent Police (@CKPSMedia) June 24, 2024
