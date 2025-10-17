Do you want to take a spooky walk throughout your neighbourhood?

The Spooky Jane's Walk kicks off this evening with candlelit tours of historic cemeteries, true crime tales, and eerie neighbourhood walks just in time for Halloween.

Walks will take place over the next week in Amherstburg, Leamington, and Windsor.

Tickets for each walk are $25 and proceeds go towards the Windsor-Essex Jane's Walk Festival. It will help fund festival infrastructure, the purchase of new equipment, and enhance accessibility, as well as keep the festival free to the public.

The first walk - The History and Architecture of 100+ Year Old Houses - will take place this evening in Leamington.

Tickets are still available for the Leamington and Windsor walks, however both Amherstburg events are sold out.

Jane's Walk organizer, Sarah Morris, says this is a way to fundraise for the spring festival.

"We wanted a fundraiser that really did something a little different than our springtime festival. So, last year we introduced Spooky Jane's Walk, which is all about celebrating Windsor and Essex County in the fall. So we're doing cemeteries, and true crime, and kind of exploring a bit of the darker side of where we live."

She says the Leamington walk is a fun one.

"That one's with Veronica Brown, and that's exploring some of the golden age architecture of Leamington. Some of those houses you might drive but never really get a chance to look at, and Veronica is such a great story teller, tells a lot about the people who lived in those homes, and a bit more about the architecture behind them too."

Morris says there are three walks in Windsor.

"A tour of Windsor Grove Cemetery on October 19th, a tour in Sandwich which also includes St. John's Cemetery - one of the oldest in the city - that's on October 25th. And then the scariest... all about multi-unit housing, that's going to be on October 25th as well."

The Windsor-Essex Jane's Walk is an annual festival of walking tours and presentations about celebrating the local region from history, architecture, nature, and more.

In 2025, the festival hosted 60 free events over two weekends, making it one of the largest Jane's Walk festivals in Canada.

Tickets and information can be found by clicking here.