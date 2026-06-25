Explanations or concoctions? Closing arguments heard in Windsor murder trial

Graphic: The closing arguments were heard in an ongoing Windsor murder trial. CTV Windsor’s Michelle Maluske highlights what the jury is deliberating.

Graphic: Closing arguments heard in Windsor murder trial Graphic: The closing arguments were heard in an ongoing Windsor murder trial. CTV Windsor’s Michelle Maluske highlights what the jury is deliberating.

**Warning: This story contains details some readers may find disturbing. Reader’s discretion is advised.**

Closing arguments were heard in an ongoing Windsor murder trial on Thursday.

Glen Mayer, now 49 years old, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the shooting death of Tony Bechara, 47, killed on Jan. 20. 2024.

Defence and crown attorneys presented their theories Thursday to a jury of 14 people.

Bechara was killed in the living room of his Lakeshore home; Mayer has admitted he shot him.

Defence theory

The defence says Mayer wasn’t acting rationally that morning after a night of no sleep, arguing with his wife and heavy drinking caused by the emotional stress of learning of his wife’s infidelity.

They say he went to Bechara’s to “confront him” about the affair, to warn him his wife was seeing a third man, and because Bechara wasn’t responding to text messages or phone calls.

After their verbal argument turned physical, Mayer says Bechara “came at” him with a kitchen knife so he shot him.

The coroner found two of the five gunshot wounds were grazes on Bechara’s right arm; the defence say indicative of someone who’s arm is raised in a threatening manner.

Mayer only brought a gun that morning – he explained to the jury – because he planned to use the gun on himself.

He drove “aimlessly”, his lawyer said, taking one and a half hours to drive from his home in LaSalle out to Bechara’s in Lakeshore.

Julianna Greenspan says that was the action of an intoxicated person who wasn’t thinking clearly or acting rationally.

They also say his text messages about speeding up Bechara’s karma and “everyone loses today” were not threats; rather statements that support Mayer’s plan to expose his wife’s affair and intentions to end his own life.

“I’m sorry. I love you guys. I have to move on,” Mayer also texted his wife’s sister-in-law that morning.

Crown theory

The crown disputes all of Mayer’s evidence, Assistant Crown Attorney Craig Houle calling his evidence “concoctions after the fact” to explain his actions that morning.

Houle doesn’t believe Mayer was drunk given how he drove his pickup truck for more than an hour without getting into any accidents or hitting any parked cars.

He also believes Mayer had no issue with sneaking into the rear of Bechara’s home and the shooting happened within three minutes.

Houle also disputes Mayer’s testimony about suicide, arguing if he, in fact, was intent to end his life, Mayer would have wanted to hug his kids before the shooting, not after.

The prosecution also disputes that Bechara was armed, arguing those same graze wounds could also have happened because Bechara’s arm was up, defending himself after Mayer pointed his handgun.

Houle does believe Mayer felt betrayed and angry when he confirmed his wife’s affair and that emotion caused him to formulate and carry out a planned and deliberate murder.

Next steps

The jury of 14 people will be instructed Friday morning by Justice Ross Macfarlane on the law, the evidence, and how it applies to first-degree murder under the Criminal Code of Canada.

Once they begin their deliberations, the jury will be sequestered round the clock until they reach a unanimous verdict.