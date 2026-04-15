Former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore has been placed on probation for 18 months for a confrontation with his executive assistant soon after he was fired for having an inappropriate relationship with her.

Moore was sentenced Tuesday.

He pleaded no contest in March to trespassing and malicious use of a telecom device.

The maximum possible penalty was six months in jail, though Moore had no previous criminal record.

Moore was fired on Dec. 10 and was accused that same day of confronting the woman with whom he had been having an affair and blaming her for his firing.