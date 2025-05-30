Sean "Diddy" Combs' former personal assistant testified that the hip-hop mogul sexually assaulted her, threw her into a swimming pool, dumped a bucket of ice on her head and slammed her arm into a door during a torturous eight-year tenure.

The woman testified Thursday at Combs' sex trafficking trial under the pseudonym "Mia."

She has alleged that he put his hand up her dress, forced her to perform oral sex and climbed into her bed to have sex with her against her will.

She touched on the allegations briefly at the start of her testimony and is expected to discuss them in detail as her questioning continues.