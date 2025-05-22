Sean "Diddy" Combs' one-time personal assistant has testified that he was in charge of cleaning up hotel rooms after the hip-hop mogul's sex marathons.

George Kaplan said Wednesday that he'd toss out empty alcohol bottles, baby oil and drugs, tidy pillows and make it look as if nothing had happened.

Kaplan said protecting Combs "and protecting his public image" were part of the job.

Kaplan was granted immunity to testify after initially telling the court that he would invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Kaplan's testimony resumes Thursday.

He'll be followed by rapper and actor Kid Cudi.

The musician is expected to testify about a brief relationship with Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie, which angered Combs.