The jury of seven women and seven men will return to court Tuesday for closing arguments in the trial of Malique Calloo, 30.

He has pled not guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of Daniel Squalls, 24, who died on Nov. 28, 2022.

Squalls and Calloo were known to each other and had a history of “bad blood.”

They both have a child with the same woman.

Calloo testified last week that he believed Squalls was armed and he felt provoked to shoot him when he learned his child was being moved to the United States.

His lawyer has already asked the jury to convict his client on the lesser offence of manslaughter.

After closing arguments, Justice Maria Carroccia will instruct the jury on the law and then they will be sequestered to consider their verdict.

-Written by CTV Windsor's Michelle Maluske