Nine witnesses testified this week into the death of Nathaniel Krug, 21.

He died in March 2021 after consuming a lethal amount of fentanyl and a drug used to treat insomnia.

The jury learned this week Krug was incarcerated at the South West Detention Centre nine times between 2017 and 2021.

Half the time he admitted to using illegal street drugs at intake; the other times he denied a substance abuse problem.

On his final intake in March 2021, Krug denied using street drugs. He died from an overdose nine days later.

Closing submissions will be made Monday then the inquest jury will retire to consider their recommendations.