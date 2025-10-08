A Windsor father who lost his son seven months ago tomorrow says that knowing it would help others was enough of a reason to donate his son's organs.

Kevin Johnston Senior shared what his family went through in deciding to donate his son's organs and tissue during a news conference Wednesday at Windsor Regional Hospital.

Kevin Johnston Jr. was rushed to the hospital on March 5, 2025, after being found unresponsive at home, but EMS was able to restart his heart, and he was put on life support. He lost his battle with drug addiction, passing away on March 9, 2025, at the age of 29.

Johnston Sr. says when officials at the hospital spoke to them about organ donation, the decision was quick.

"There had to be a reason for us to bring him back for his heart to start again," he says. "There was nothing else in my mind and my wife's mind; we weren't thinking we were going to save tons of lives and do all these wonderful things. It was just, you know what, it's going to help somebody, and that was enough for us."

In the 2024-2025 fiscal year that ended March 31, 2025, Windsor Regional Hospital supported 11 organ donors, which led to 38 organs being donated for transplant, saving 29 lives. There were also 69 tissue donors.

Johnston Sr. says he was in his car when he learned his son's organs ended up saving five lives, and he had to pull over right away.

"I was by myself at the time and doing things. I just sat in the car and bawled. Honest to God, it was just amazing to think that he could save five lives," he says. "To think that his heart, with all that he had been through-we know what he had been through, and I don't want to go through all that he had been through, but to think that his organ and heart saved five lives is incredible."

Individuals and families are encouraged to register their consent to organ and tissue donation online at BeADonor.ca.

Johnston Sr. says they have no regrets donating their son's organs and thinks everyone should do it.

"I think we have to look out for other people; we really do," he says. "That was part of our thought process, my wife's and mine, when we sat down. We looked at each other when we were given that opportunity. We just said, 'Yeah, that's it.'"

The Trillium Gift of Life Network recognized Windsor Regional Hospital Wednesday with several awards for the organization's efforts to promote organ and tissue donations.

WRH received the Award of Excellence-Conversion Rate, recognizing a conversion rate of 65 per cent, above the provincial target of 63 per cent. The conversion rate is the percentage of potential organ donors, patients who die in a hospital setting and are deemed suitable donors, who go on to become actual donors.

The hospital also received the Award of Excellence-Eligible Approach Rate, being recognized for leading practices in donation discussions with eligible patients and families of patients at end of life, achieving an eligible approach rate of 92 per cent, above the 90 per cent provincial target.