The Every Child Matters flag is flying outside of the Greater Essex County District School Board building in downtown Windsor.

On Monday, a flag-raising ceremony was held outside of the board's administrative office on Park Street West.

Along with the flag raising, there was a smudging ceremony and remarks from board staff and students.

Autumn Michener is a grade 10 student at Belle River District High School and spoke at the flag-raising ceremony.

"Seeing everybody come out here for the flag raising today has given me hope in the future; seeing so many people from so many places come together to listen to us speak is just something really powerful," says Michener.

She says she wants to set an example for the younger generation.

"I hope they take away that we are here, we are strong and we are still moving forward, and we don't plan on stopping anytime soon," says Michener.

Storm Michener is a grade 11 student at Belle River District High School.

She spoke at the flag-raising ceremony and hopes to set an example.

Michener says it meant a lot to her, seeing everyone at the ceremony.

"I'd like them to learn as much as they can," says Michener. "Show your support, wear orange, ask questions, get to know people because we're all human; we should be able to unite and live together side by side."

The flag will also be flying at every school within the board.

Students and staff are also learning about Indigenous people, history and culture, as well as the impact of residential schools.

September 30 is The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The day is a federal holiday and is intended to recognize the legacy of the residential school system in Canada.

It's also a day to wear orange shirts.