A popular rock band from the 90's is coming to Caesars Windsor.

Everclear will hit The Colosseum stage on Thursday June 27.



The band formed in 1992 and has released 11 studio records.



They received a Grammy nomination in 1998.



In 2022, they reissued their debut album, 'World Of Noise', as a special 30th Anniversary remastered edition.



Some of their hits include "Santa Monica," "Father of Mine," "I Will Buy You A New Life," and "Wonderful."



Tickets for the show, go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.