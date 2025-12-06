MONTREAL - Polytechnique Montréal and others across the country will pay tribute today to the 14 women who were murdered at the engineering school 36 years ago in a brazen anti-feminist attack.

Wreaths of white roses will be laid in front of a commemorative plaque at Polytechnique's main building during an early morning ceremony that will include members of the school community.

In the evening, 15 beams of light will illuminate the night sky above Mount Royal for the victims killed in the attack, along with an additional light added since last year for all victims of femicide.

Families of the victims, dignitaries and political leaders including Prime Minister Mark Carney are expected to attend the evening ceremony.

Other events are planned at schools and communities across the country.

The 14 women murdered in 1989 were Geneviève Bergeron, Hélène Colgan, Nathalie Croteau, Barbara Daigneault, Anne-Marie Edward, Maud Haviernick, Maryse Laganière, Maryse Leclair, Anne-Marie Lemay, Sonia Pelletier, Michèle Richard, Annie St-Arneault, Annie Turcotte and Barbara Klucznik-Widajewicz.

Thirteen others were injured in the anti-feminist attack perpetrated by Marc Lépine, who took his own life. He had ranted about feminists ruining his life.

The National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women, informally known as White Ribbon Day, falls on Dec. 6. to mark the anniversary of the Polytechnique massacre.