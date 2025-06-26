An area of Wheatley is being evacuated due to what's being called 'an odour investigation.'

The Chatham-Kent Emergency Services has issued a release advising of the investigation, specifically affecting Foster Street between Victoria Street N. and Erie Street N.

As a precautionary measure, the area was evacuated, and a temporary shelter has been established at the local arena at 196 Erie Street N. for those displaced.

All emergency services are currently on the scene to manage the situation.

The public is urged to stay away from the area until further notice.

On Aug. 2026, 2021, two buildings were destroyed, several others were damaged, and multiple people were injured after an explosion in downtown Wheatley due to a gas leak.