An Essex woman is celebrating after a $1-million MAXMILLIONS prize win in the July 23 Lotto Max draw.

Betty-Jane Novelletto, a mother and grandmother, has been playing the lottery with OLG for about 30 years.



This wasn't her first visit to the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto either, as back in 2011, she won $100,000 with Encore on a Lotto Max ticket.



Novelletto says she was on her way to pick up her car when she decided to check her tickets on the OLG app.



"As I was checking my ticket, there was an announcement on the radio confirming someone in my area won $1 million. I said out loud, 'That's me!'"



Filled with confidence and excitement, Novelletto stopped at the store to have her winning ticket validated.



"I told the clerk, 'I won $1 million!' She validated my ticket and realized it was true, saying, 'OMG! You did!' I responded, saying, 'I told ya,'" she laughed.



With her winnings, Novelletto plans to buy a Jeep and invest.



The winning ticket was purchased at Multifood Supermarket on Crawford Avenue in Windsor.

