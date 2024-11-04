One person is facing impaired driving charges after a vehicle ended up in a ditch in Tecumseh.

On Friday at around 7:18 p.m., a member of the Tecumseh Ontario Provincial Police was conducting traffic enforcement on North Talbot Road and 9th Concession Road in Tecumseh when a single motor vehicle drove off the roadway.

Police say the officer checked on the condition of the driver and determined the driver had previously consumed alcohol, and she was arrested and transported to a local OPP detachment.

A 32-year-old Essex woman is charged with operation while impaired by alcohol or drugs and operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus.

The driver was not injured.

Essex County OPP wants to remind the public that if you see anything suspicious or suspect an impaired driver, you should contact the Ontario Provincial Police or your nearest police authority immediately.