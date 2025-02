A driver was taken into custody Sunday night after provincial police in Essex found a vehicle in a snowbank on Brian Avenue East.

Police responded shortly after 11 p.m. after recieving a report of a vehicle driving into a pile of snow.

A 55-year-old Essex woman was arrested and charged with operation While Impaired - alcohol and drugs and operation While Impaired - Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus).

The accused is scheduled to appear in a Windsor courtroom on Feb. 18.