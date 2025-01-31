An Essex woman is celebrating a six-figure lottery win.

Terri Renaud matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the Dec. 17, 2024 Lotto Max draw to win $100,000.

"It was actually my husband who took my ticket to the store to have it validated," Renaud said while visiting the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings. "He was surprised when the lottery terminal froze. When he told me what happened, I couldn't believe it! I shared the incredible news with my daughters and sister, and they were all so happy for me."

Renaud plans to pay some bills with her winnings.

The retiree is a mother of two and grandmother of four.

The winning ticket was purchased at Shoppers Drug Mart on Talbot Street South in Essex.