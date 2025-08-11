The president of CUPE Local 2974, which represents area paramedics, says while the frequency of Code Black's has decreased, any occurrence is too much.

James Jovanovic said Essex-Windsor EMS went into Code Black on Friday night which meant there were no available ambulances to respond to calls in the entirety of the County of Essex.

Jovanovic said during the times when EMS is not in Code Black, there are still issues affecting service.

"Even though we might not be in Code Black, we might only have one or two trucks available in the entirety of the county, so the response time might be anywhere from 30 to 40 minutes," Jovanovic said.

"Even though Code Black's catch the headlines, we're often strained as a service and response times are extensive."

Jovanovic said the issue stems from not having the available paramedics needed to fill the allotment of ambulances for patrol.

"Unless we are able to address recruitment, retention, a lack of qualified paramedics in the province as a whole, are ability to compete with other larger services, our inability to compete with other emergency services who are paid approximately 20 per cent higher than EMS across the province, we simply don't stand a chance at being able to compete in that market," he said.

Jovanovic said Essex-Windsor EMS is in a constant strain of paramedic burnout leading to increased sick time.

"This all adds to the problem of where we are taking ambulances off the road that should otherwise be responding to our community," Jovanovic said.

"So unless something long term, and comprehensive is put into place, we're only going to see this problem increase while we have an aging population."

Jovanovic called upon county council to advocate more for the service as they have direct oversight of Essex-Windsor EMS.

He also called upon all stakeholders, including the provincial government, to come up with a comprehensive approach that addresses recruitment and pay for paramedics.

-With files from CTV Windsor's Robert Lothian