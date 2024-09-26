Essex-Windsor EMS is looking ahead to what can be done to meet increased demand for service during the upcoming flu season.

Influenza season usually begins in October and results in additional pressures being placed on the land ambulance and hospital resources as a result of increased calls for service and demands for care.

Justin Lammers, Chief of Essex-Windsor EMS, says they do try upstaff where they can and keep an eye on operations to meet the demand as their call volumes historically creep up during flu season.

"Individuals in the community suffering respiratory illness, especially our very young and elderly. Demand for service is highest in the 75-year-olds and older. Those are the individuals who are going to be hit harder and require hospitalization," he says.

Lammers is also asking the public to play a part through proper and regular hand washing, if you're sick, staying home, and ensuring proper utilization of emergency services so as not to put a strain on the system.

He says they ask the community that if they are calling 911, it's for medical emergencies that require immediate care from the paramedics.

"Chest pain, shortness of breath, things that are life-threatening," he says. "Mild respiratory illness, you definitely need to make sure you're taking care of yourself, but just, the last question, is a paramedic the resource I need right now or can this be served by other healthcare providers in the region."

Lammers says they're anticipating some struggles but it's nothing we haven't seen in years before.

"Just be patient with us and the healthcare providers. Everyone is doing the best they can to get through this," he says.

Lammers notes that it's important for people to speak with their primary care physician or consider walk-in clinics for issues that may not require a visit to the emergency room as a way to reduce a strain on the land ambulance system.

He says they would never tell someone not to call 911, and if they do, EMS will respond, but they want people to consider if their situation could be served by other healthcare providers.