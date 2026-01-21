Essex-Windsor EMS Chief Justin Lammers had the opportunity to meet with Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones on Tuesday at the 2026 Rural Ontario Municipal Association (ROMA) Conference in Toronto.

Lammers presented the case to have trained clinicians work inside the 911 dispatch centre when a new priority dispatch system rolls out next year.

The province heard that having clinicians would help sort 911 calls more accurately, speed up decisions, and make better use of limited ambulance resources as call volumes rise.

He said this model is used and is working in other parts of the world.

"It allows us to respond a little bit more efficiently, and maybe it's not two paramedics in an ambulance, it's one paramedic in a much smaller vehicle, or, as I said in other areas of the world, you're getting referred to a primary care provider and you're not getting a paramedic at all," said Lammers.

He said the region’s growing population and increasing number of emergency calls are putting pressure on the system, making it harder to keep up.

"We only have so many resources. It's not infinite. We're working hard to increase infrastructure, to increase the amount of paramedics on the road, to retain the paramedics that we have, to recruit new paramedics. All of this is ongoing, but again, with system innovation we'll be able to relieve the pressure," he said.

Lammers said having a clinician triage calls could help reduce unnecessary trips to hospital while still ensuring the most serious emergencies get help first.

"Right now we send the calvary on a lot calls that don't need all of the attention that we're sending," he said.

"We have to get smarter."

Essex-Windsor EMS expects the new priority dispatch system called Medical Priority Dispatch System (MPDS) to be rolled out February 2027.

Lammers said minister Jones was receptive to his pitch and looked forward to hearing their response.