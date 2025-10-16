Essex had the most speeding tickets during an Ontario Provincial Police Thanksgiving long weekend traffic campaign.

Officers with the OPP West Region, which includes Essex County, laid a total of 1,832 charges as part of Operation Impact from October 10 until October 13.

Officers with the West Region's 13 detachments laid a total of 919 speeding charges, 75 tickets for failing to wear a seatbelt, 47 for distracted driving, and 36 for impaired driving.

The Essex patrol region had the most speeding tickets in the West Region with 171, down slightly from the 173 issued during the same campaign in 2024.

There were 8 seatbelt infraction issues, 2 for distracted driving, and 7 for impaired driving, tied with Middlesex for the most in the West Region but well below the 18 cases in 2024.

Operation Impact is focused on the Big Four driving issues of speeding, seatbelt use, distracted driving, and impaired driving with the aim of reducing the number of preventable motor vehicle fatalities, injuries, and collisions on the roadways.

West Region officers also charged 41 people with stunt driving.