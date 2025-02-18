The Town of Essex is looking to add a heritage designation to a historical building.

Essex council will be presented with a report this evening to add the designation for 18 Talbot Street North - the former Bennigan's and Imperial Bank of Canada building.

For the property to be designated as heritage, a by-law needs to be approved by council, which administration is recommending.

The former Imperial Bank of Canada, later known as Bennigan's, first opened in December 1947, replacing the Town's original branch with a larger, more modern building.

This building was designed in the Art Deco Style - which is rare in Essex.

The building has been vacant since February 2020 as the structure of the build is currently listed as unsafe. However, if the designation is approved and the owner wanted to make improvements they could access funds under the Town of Essex Heritage Grant Program.

Essex mayor Sherry Bondy says this report first came to council in August 2024 - but was deferred.

"Council wanted to have more information, so now we have more information outlining the cultural heritage aspects of the building, and council will be asked to go further with designating this property, or not designating this property. And I think it's a good idea to designate our natural heritage buildings in our downtown core."

She says this could be an opportunity for the owner to receive funds through the Town of Essex Heritage Grant Program.

"Perhaps the owner now with a designation can access the grant, and maybe rejuvenate that building for it to become usable. It does have a unique look in our downtown core, it has that Essex Branch on its facade, and it fits in nicely, and we don't want to lose it before it's too late."

Bondy says she's in support of approving the designation.

"Once a heritage property is demoed - you never get that back. I'm in support, we'll see what the balance of council is. It is a little bit contentious, that's why we put it off back in August to get more information. There is something to say too for private properties, having land owners being able to do what they want with their own private property."

The Town has 31 heritage designated properties.

Council will meet at 6 p.m.