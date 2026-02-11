A new feasibility study suggests Essex could support a hybrid public transit system, combining a fixed bus route to Windsor with subsidized taxi or rideshare trips.

The federally funded Rural Transit Feasibility Study examined the unique travel needs of communities within the town: Essex Centre, Harrow, Colchester, McGregor, and rural areas.

It was presented to Essex council on Monday night and found residents often travel outside the municipality for work, school, shopping, and medical care, with seniors and residents without cars benefiting the most.

Annual costs could range from about $368,000 to more than $800,000, depending on partnerships.

Figures that caught the eye of mayor Sherry Bondy.

"If you look at a bus serving residents for transportation, we're looking at a $800,000 to $900,000 investment from the town. And we know that approximately $200,000 is a one per cent tax increase, so that's a fairly large tax increase," she said.

Bondy wasn't sure the town would have the ridership needed to sustain the service.

"If you just look at recently what just happened, the Leamington to Windsor trunk line is no longer going forward come the end of April," Bondy said.

"I'm hestitant to say that that's something that we're going to move forward with."

Bondy said exploring grant dollars at different levels of government could help.

"We have a lot of information now, but, it's really expensive," she said. "So we have to see if the public really wants it, and it will be really up to the new council to decide where to go."

The recommended bus would run roughly every 90 minutes between Essex Centre and Windsor, with fares around $5.

Council received the report for information only.