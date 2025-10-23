A new mixed use development is planned for downtown Harrow.

Earlier this year, the Town of Essex was approached by Queen Street Apartment Inc to purchase two parcels of abutting land.

At Monday night's council meeting, the deal was approved 7-0, selling the properties at 25 and 36 Queen Street.

According to Mayor Sherry Bondy, the company wants to build a six-storey apartment building with main floor commercial space.

"Right now, our vacancy rate is really low. So if somebody wanted to open a new business in Harrow, there's not a lot of spots for them to do so. This will expand our commercial offerings, and really give opportunities for people that want to stay in our community," Bondy said.

Bondy said housing was needed and not just single-family homes.

"When we look at intensifying our urban cores and going up in our urban centres, rather than going out onto farm land, to me this is the direction that development needs to go," she said.

One of the parcels of land currently serves as a parking lot, and Bondy said parking was put through a town study.

"We found that it was usually less than 50 per cent full. Some of the cars that are there are from some of the other buildings that will be moved. So parking, although it is a perception concern, I'm not sure the reality that parking really is a concern because we can accommodate parking other places as well," said Bondy.

The report said the town received $225,000 in cash for the transaction. Those funds, after fees, will be allocated to the land acquisition reserve account.

The developer will still need council approval to build on the land.